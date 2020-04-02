Hush Hits One Day Volume of $208.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Hush has a market capitalization of $295,151.50 and approximately $208.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Hush has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00477514 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00109989 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00086278 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002849 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002259 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,716,943 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

