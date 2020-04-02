Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$6.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.33.

Shares of TSE HSE traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,788,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. Husky Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.56. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.84.

In other Husky Energy news, Director Asim Ghosh purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 148,840 shares in the company, valued at C$445,031.60. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,000 shares of company stock worth $180,820.

Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

