Hydro Trading Up 11% Over Last Week (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 11% against the dollar. Hydro has a market cap of $3.27 million and $590,533.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, BitForex, DEx.top and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.20 or 0.04508846 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036639 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010645 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex, CoinEx, BitMart, Mercatox, DEx.top, IDAX, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

