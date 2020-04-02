HyperCash Trading Down 0.3% This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bithumb, Cryptopia and EXX. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $44.54 million and approximately $19.75 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.02599531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00194473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034031 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,563,299 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Coinnest, OKEx, EXX, ZB.COM, Allcoin, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance, Huobi, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.