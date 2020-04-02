I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches Market Cap of $793,590.02

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $793,590.02 and approximately $7,681.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00999941 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001774 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,075,826 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.