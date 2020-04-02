ICON (ICX) Trading 20.9% Higher This Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. ICON has a market capitalization of $132.96 million and $44.20 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003671 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Allbit, Bitbns and Rfinex. During the last week, ICON has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.09 or 0.02600305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00192906 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 58.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00024662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About ICON

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 531,790,014 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Allbit, Huobi, HitBTC, ABCC, Rfinex, IDEX, CoinTiger, Binance, COSS, OOOBTC, Hotbit, Bitbns, DragonEX, Gate.io, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

