ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of ICU Medical worth $37,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICUI. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CJS Securities raised ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $202.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.67. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $259.72. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $49,330.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

