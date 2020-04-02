IDEX Membership Trading Up 11.8% This Week (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for $80.13 or 0.01183725 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX Membership has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a total market capitalization of $160,251.03 and approximately $80.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.20 or 0.04508846 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036639 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010645 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDXM is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

