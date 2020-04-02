IDEX Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $2,825.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.02599531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00194473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034031 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,387,305 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

