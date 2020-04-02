IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,868 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $141,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.87. 219,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.