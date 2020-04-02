Ignis (IGNIS) Price Reaches $0.0168 on Exchanges

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Ignis has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis token can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Coinbit, Vebitcoin and STEX. Ignis has a market capitalization of $12.82 million and approximately $999,314.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, STEX, Coinbit, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

