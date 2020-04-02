Ilika (LON:IKA) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Ilika (LON:IKA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IKA stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 35 ($0.46). 83,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,826. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.33. Ilika has a 1-year low of GBX 18.97 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 51.92 ($0.68). The company has a market cap of $34.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58.

Get Ilika alerts:

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of methods of material synthesis, characterization, and screening for use in the automotive, aeronautical, and electronic components sectors primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company develops solid state batteries for a range of applications in the Internet of things, smart home/building, medical, automotive, and transportation sectors.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.