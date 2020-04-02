Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Lowered to $298.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $345.00 to $298.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Illumina from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.06.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $13.80 on Thursday, hitting $270.26. The stock had a trading volume of 416,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,242 shares of company stock valued at $366,887. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management now owns 4,340 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 159.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group now owns 32,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. EQIS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 10,567 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Private Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

