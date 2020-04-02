Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Imax (NYSE:IMAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 115.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMAX. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Imax to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Get Imax alerts:

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.80. 1,037,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $555.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.36. Imax has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Imax will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Imax news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $306,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,209.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Lister bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Imax during the fourth quarter worth $21,624,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imax by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imax during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imax by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imax during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.