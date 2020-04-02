Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMVT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.32. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,850,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,851,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

