IMV (IMV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

IMV (NYSE: IMV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2020 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

3/31/2020 – IMV was given a new $3.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – IMV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/18/2020 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.50.

3/18/2020 – IMV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – IMV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – IMV had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – IMV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – IMV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – IMV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – IMV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. Imv Inc has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IMV stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.21% of IMV worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

