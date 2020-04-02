Incent Price Reaches $0.0789 on Major Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00001155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Incent has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $9,635.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Incent has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.02664525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00193146 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,625 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Bittrex, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

