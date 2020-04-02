indaHash (IDH) Market Capitalization Hits $885,591.17

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. indaHash has a total market cap of $885,591.17 and $192.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, indaHash has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One indaHash token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get indaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.33 or 0.02623306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00192757 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About indaHash

indaHash’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex, Cryptopia and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.