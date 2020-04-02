INDINODE 24-Hour Volume Reaches $29.00 (XIND)

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, INDINODE has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One INDINODE coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. INDINODE has a market cap of $6,716.99 and $29.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.33 or 0.02623306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00192757 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INDINODE Profile

INDINODE’s total supply is 1,027,453,309 coins and its circulating supply is 987,566,915 coins. The official website for INDINODE is indinode.me. INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode.

INDINODE Coin Trading

INDINODE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INDINODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INDINODE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INDINODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

