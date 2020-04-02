Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Infinera from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.51.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $970.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 30.29% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $384.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc purchased 3,200,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $13,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,409,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 886,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 200,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,318,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,526,000 after purchasing an additional 918,279 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $2,779,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners increased its stake in Infinera by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners now owns 1,209,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 172,447 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

