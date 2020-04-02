Informa PLC (LON:INF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Informa PLC (LON:INF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 742.40 ($9.77).

INF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Informa to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 625 ($8.22) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Informa from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital downgraded Informa to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Informa from GBX 791 ($10.41) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Get Informa alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen Davidson acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

INF opened at GBX 410.10 ($5.39) on Thursday. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 326.70 ($4.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 605.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 759.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a GBX 15.95 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.28%.

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.