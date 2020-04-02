Ingles Markets (IMKTA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – Ingles Markets was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2020 – Ingles Markets was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – Ingles Markets was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – Ingles Markets was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – Ingles Markets was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Ingles Markets was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Ingles Markets was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2020 – Ingles Markets was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading supermarket chain with operations in the southeastern United States. Ingles’ strategy is to locate its supermarkets primarily in suburban areas, small towns and rural communities, where management believes the market may be underserved by existing supermarkets. “

2/11/2020 – Ingles Markets was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

IMKTA stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

