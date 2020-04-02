Ink Protocol (XNK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,630.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, COSS and Bibox. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $112,592.95 and $3,630.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.11 or 0.02600136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00192635 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

