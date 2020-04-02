INMAX Price Up 38.6% This Week (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, INMAX has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One INMAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. INMAX has a total market cap of $67,506.83 and approximately $99,997.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About INMAX

INMAX was first traded on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex.

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

