Insider Buying: Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Chairman Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Chairman Mario J. Gabelli purchased 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $129,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,930. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE AC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,566. Associated Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $686.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 11.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AC shares. ValuEngine raised Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

