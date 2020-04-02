Insider Selling: ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) VP Sells 5,448 Shares of Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) VP David G. Foster sold 5,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $18,686.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $92,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. 172,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,189. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $578.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.42.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.23.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

