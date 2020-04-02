Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0091

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Insights Network has a market cap of $1.33 million and $1,883.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insights Network has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.23 or 0.04701327 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036550 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014698 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010714 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003346 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

