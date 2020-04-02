Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 16.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 14.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 300.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 103,628 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 186.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

