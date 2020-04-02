Insolar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $886,275.00 (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Insolar has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Insolar has a market capitalization of $39.93 million and approximately $886,275.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Cobinhood, Coinrail and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00024662 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @InsolarXNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io.

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kucoin, Coinrail, Radar Relay, Liqui, Okcoin Korea, Binance, Mercatox, OKex and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

