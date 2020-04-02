Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Shares of IBP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,309. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $401.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma acquired 20,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after buying an additional 121,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $14,953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 19,703 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

