Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.91.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.35. 922,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,700. Integra Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 45,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 18,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 974.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 39,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

