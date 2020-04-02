Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,600 ($60.51) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 4,860 ($63.93). Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.33% from the stock’s previous close.

IHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC cut their price target on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,150 ($54.59) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,763.64 ($62.66).

LON:IHG traded down GBX 66.10 ($0.87) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,000 ($39.46). The company had a trading volume of 1,267,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,996.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,671.18. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,161 ($28.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90).

In related news, insider Patrick Cescau bought 3,780 shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,648 ($34.83) per share, with a total value of £100,094.40 ($131,668.51). Also, insider Ian Dyson bought 1,500 shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,545 ($59.79) per share, for a total transaction of £68,175 ($89,680.35).

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

