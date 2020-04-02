International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 521,736 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $172,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.64.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $127,318.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,705.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,788,931 shares of company stock valued at $208,025,303 and have sold 2,518 shares valued at $310,953. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IFF traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $101.82. 288,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

