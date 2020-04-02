Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

GSY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.41. 7,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,206. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28.

