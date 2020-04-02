InvestDigital 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $61,568.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $51.55 and $5.60. InvestDigital has a market cap of $184,056.41 and $61,568.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,870,447 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info.

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

InvestDigital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $50.98, $13.77, $10.39, $32.15, $5.60, $33.94, $7.50, $51.55, $18.94, $20.33 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

