InvestFeed Tops One Day Volume of $18.00 (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. InvestFeed has a market capitalization of $25,551.60 and $18.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestFeed token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Gatecoin. In the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About InvestFeed

InvestFeed’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com.

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

