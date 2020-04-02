Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Imax (IMAX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Imax (NYSE: IMAX) recently:

4/2/2020 – Imax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Imax was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Imax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMAX shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. IMAX’s significant exposure to China, its second largest revenue generating market, is a concern. Management expects slump in IMAX China box office in the near term, primarily due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company postponed theatrical releases planned for the Chinese New Year holiday, which is expected to hurt top-line growth. Further, IMAX faces significant competition in the out-of-home entertainment industry. Moreover, higher marketing expenses are expected to hurt profits in the near term. However, IMAX reported impressive fourth-quarter 2019 results that benefitted from strong growth in network and theater business driven by strength in gross box office from IMAX DMR films, partially offset by a decrease in new business and other segments.”

3/24/2020 – Imax had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

3/24/2020 – Imax was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – Imax had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Imax was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

3/17/2020 – Imax was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2020 – Imax had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Imax had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Imax was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Imax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

2/4/2020 – Imax had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Imax had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

IMAX stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,891. Imax Corp has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Imax’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Imax Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond acquired 25,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Imax during the 4th quarter worth about $21,624,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Imax by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Imax by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Imax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

