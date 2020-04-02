Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Albany International (AIN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Albany International (NYSE: AIN):

3/30/2020 – Albany International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

3/27/2020 – Albany International was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Albany International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/16/2020 – Albany International was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

2/11/2020 – Albany International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

2/4/2020 – Albany International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Shares of AIN stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Albany International Corp alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.28 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $2,201,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,517,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.