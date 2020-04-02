Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 2nd (ASND, ATH, ATTO, AUTO, AYX, CEIX, CEVA, CGC, CNQ, CVE)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 2nd:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services company. Its products and services include Fixed and fixed indexed annuity products, Reinsurance services offered to third-party annuity providers and Institutional products, such as funding agreements. Athene Holding Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$34.00 to C$29.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$9.00 to C$6.50.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$27.00 to C$21.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$39.00 to C$33.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$30.00 to C$26.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.