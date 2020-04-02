Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ: ROIC) recently:

4/2/2020 – Retail Opportunity Investments was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/28/2020 – Retail Opportunity Investments was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Retail Opportunity Investments had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $19.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Retail Opportunity Investments was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/20/2020 – Retail Opportunity Investments was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – Retail Opportunity Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/4/2020 – Retail Opportunity Investments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Retail Opportunity Investments was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Retail Opportunity Investments was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of ROIC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.28. 52,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,774. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $968.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

