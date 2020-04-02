Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ZIX (ZIXI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ZIX (NASDAQ: ZIXI):

3/31/2020 – ZIX had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – ZIX is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – ZIX was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – ZIX was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – ZIX was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – ZIX was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2020 – ZIX had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – ZIX was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2020 – ZIX was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2020 – ZIX was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Zix Co. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $239.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,666 shares in the company, valued at $847,677.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $242,726.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in ZIX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 4th quarter worth about $6,784,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in ZIX by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 877,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 95,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ZIX by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 817,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 255,655 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ZIX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

