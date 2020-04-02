Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BRT Apartments (BRT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE: BRT) in the last few weeks:

3/30/2020 – BRT Apartments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

3/27/2020 – BRT Apartments was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

3/24/2020 – BRT Apartments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

3/20/2020 – BRT Apartments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

3/3/2020 – BRT Apartments was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of BRT opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. BRT Apartments Corp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.69 million, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 66,245 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40,604 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

