Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

3/30/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

3/26/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

3/5/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/3/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/17/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

CCRN opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.08 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks bought 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $32,283.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,787.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 22,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $173,123.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,894 shares of company stock valued at $212,317 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,654,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

