Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Photronics (PLAB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) recently:

4/1/2020 – Photronics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Photronics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2020 – Photronics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – Photronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

3/7/2020 – Photronics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – Photronics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – Photronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

2/9/2020 – Photronics was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Photronics Inc alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $38,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $45,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,639.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,436 shares of company stock valued at $710,388. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Photronics by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 629,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 327,835 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 342,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 203,072 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.