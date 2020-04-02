Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.19.

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 31,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,978,000 after buying an additional 4,216,941 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after buying an additional 185,945 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

