ION (ION) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,690.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. ION has a market cap of $262,747.37 and approximately $2,690.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ION has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005587 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,506,286 coins and its circulating supply is 12,606,286 coins. ION’s official message board is ion.community. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

