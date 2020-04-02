IONChain (IONC) Market Cap Achieves $4.03 Million

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $432,990.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.02598294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00192722 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

