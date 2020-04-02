IOST One Day Volume Reaches $28.75 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, CoinZest, Huobi and WazirX. IOST has a market capitalization of $37.95 million and approximately $28.75 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.68 or 0.04487679 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036762 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003388 BTC.

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, CoinBene, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, Bithumb, DragonEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMax, GOPAX, ABCC, OKEx, Zebpay, Kyber Network, IDAX, Upbit, Huobi, DDEX, CoinZest, Koinex, Livecoin, WazirX, IDEX, BitMart, Ethfinex, DigiFinex, Coineal, Hotbit, OTCBTC, Bitkub, HitBTC, Binance, BigONE and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

