IOTA One Day Volume Tops $11.10 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002176 BTC on major exchanges including Ovis, Exrates, Gate.io and CoinFalcon. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $413.11 million and $11.10 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.02599748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00192662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 67.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00050617 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinone, Huobi, CoinFalcon, FCoin, HitBTC, Ovis, Cobinhood, Upbit, Binance, OKEx, Gate.io and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

