IQeon Market Cap Hits $6.26 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One IQeon token can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00016798 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Exrates and YoBit. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and $47,480.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IQeon has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.02599531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00194473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034031 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IQeon Token Trading

IQeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.